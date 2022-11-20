Sunday, November 20, 2022
Chris Brown Claims the AMAs Scrapped His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown has revealed that the folks at the American Music Awards did him dirty.

Per the singer, he was supposed to deliver a tribute to Michael Jackson but the organizers decided to scrap it, despite his lengthy rehearsals.

The singer shared clips of these rehearsals which include performances to MJ hits like “Beat It,” “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Starting Somethin’,” and “Thriller.”

“U SERIOUS?” he wrote in the comments section, before adding: “WOULD’VE been the AMA performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

See his post:

