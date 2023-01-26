Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

Celebrity

Chris Brown definitely has ‘drip’ for years and that’s not capping.

The singer, rapper and painter shown off the department store style warehouse he built on his property to house his clothes.

Brown posted the video of via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 25, revealing his extensive clothing collection which included rails of hoodies, T-shirts and jackets.

He told fans, “I just built a department store outside of my house. Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

From there, the father of three gave fans a mini-tour of the space before suggesting this isn’t actually the entirety of his wardrobe.

“Just so y’all see, man. There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

Latest

Celebrity

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

0
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Celebrity

North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

0
North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

0
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Celebrity

Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

0
Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

0
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Celebrity

North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

0
North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

0
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Celebrity

Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

0
Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.
Lifestyle

Toke Makinwa and Durex Condom Team up for Blue Zone Conversations

0
Toke Makinwa and Durex Condom have teamed up to bring a one-of-a kind talk show experience for adults, 18 and above
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Read more

North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’
Read more

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: