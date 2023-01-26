Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

Chris Brown definitely has ‘drip’ for years and that’s not capping.

The singer, rapper and painter shown off the department store style warehouse he built on his property to house his clothes.

Brown posted the video of via his Instagram stories on Wednesday, January 25, revealing his extensive clothing collection which included rails of hoodies, T-shirts and jackets.

He told fans, “I just built a department store outside of my house. Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

From there, the father of three gave fans a mini-tour of the space before suggesting this isn’t actually the entirety of his wardrobe.

“Just so y’all see, man. There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

Chris Brown built a department store to house all his clothes. Goals tbh. pic.twitter.com/MlKD3NOKH2 — Jayda Wayda Chestnut (@ZayRIOT) January 25, 2023

