Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chris Brown Allegedly Welcomes Third Child

Congratulatory messages have been directed at Chris Brown following Diamond Brown’s announcement that she has welcomed a daughter.

The new mum took to her Instagram page to mark the milestone of her little one and shared photos of  Lovely, hitting the one month mark.

Since Diamond posted the photos, fans have bee flooding her comment section with congratulations for ChrisBrown.

Back in 2019, there were circulating rumors that Diamond and Chris were allegedly dating after being photographed together.

Chris Brown already has two children from two different relationships.

