Choosing Chelsea over United ‘best decision of my career’ – Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi says picking Chelsea over Premier League rivals Manchester United was the best decision of his life.

Mikel made a controversial move to Chelsea in 2006 after Manchester United claimed they had already signed him.

After a protracted saga that lasted for months, Chelsea offered to pay Manchester United $12m, while Mikel’s then Danish club Lyn Oslo got $4m.

The midfielder then spent 11 years at Stamford Bridge, winning the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups, and four FA Cups.

He left Chelsea for the Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda, in 2017.

“I don’t regret any decision I made because I enjoyed everything I achieved at Chelsea – it’s the best decision I have ever made in my life,” Mikel told BBC Sport Africa.

“I signed a pre-contract for Manchester United when I was 17. If you are a kid and you see Sir Alex Ferguson right in front of you with the contract, of course you will be tempted.”

