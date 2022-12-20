Cholera Outbreak: Death toll rises to 51 in Cross River community

The clan head of the community, Chief Bernard Egbe, stated this when he received the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Sandy Onor, who was in the community to empathise with them.

The clan head who described the situation as unfortunate, said many infected with the disease were receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

He further said that four of the victims receiving treatment were in critical condition.

He said they had been receiving support from WHO, UNICEF and some officials from the state government.

The clan head who described the situation as unfortunate, said many infected with the disease were receiving treatment at various health facilities in the area.

He further said that four of the victims receiving treatment were in critical condition.

He said they had been receiving support from WHO, UNICEF and some officials from the state government.