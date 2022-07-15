Chocolate City Unveils Artist Major AJ, Set to Release New Project “Retroverse” EP

Chocolate City has unveiled a spanking new artist, Major AJ.

Writing about this feat, the record lable said this about him in their statement:

“Think of an artist caught between two eras- funk, retro but still very much in tune with the modern era, then you have MAJOR AJ, AKA Retrobaby. Major AJ’s sound is nostalgia-inducing and we are very excited about the exploits he’s set to do in the Nigerian music scene.

And what’s interesting according to the label? They aren’t “just unveiling him. He’s coming with a new project! Prepare to get transported to a new ecosystem; a world of imaginations with his debut EP- “RETROVERSE” inspired by 70’s funk both local and international.”

Learn more about the artist:

