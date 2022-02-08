Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Chlöe Bailey Calls Out Lying Man Who Tweeted She ‘Tried to Talk to Me’ in High School

Chlöe Bailey has called out a man who claimed that he knew her in high school.

“Chloe Bailey had tried to talk to me when we was in high school but I told her one day she gon be a star don’t focus on me..focus on your craft,” wrote user @10OnTheFace. “And look what she done. Proud of her.”

And she called him out.

“i was homeschooled for HS,” Bailey wrote along with crying emojis.

Burned, the liar quickly responded: “shutcho fine ass up and let me live my lie.”

See the tweets:

