Chlöe Bailey Calls Out Lying Man Who Tweeted She ‘Tried to Talk to Me’ in High School

Chlöe Bailey has called out a man who claimed that he knew her in high school.
“Chloe Bailey had tried to talk to me when we was in high school but I told her one day she gon be a star don’t focus on me..focus on your craft,” wrote user @10OnTheFace. “And look what she done. Proud of her.”
And she called him out.
“i was homeschooled for HS,” Bailey wrote along with crying emojis.
Burned, the liar quickly responded: “shutcho fine ass up and let me live my lie.”
See the tweets:
😭😭 i was homeschooled for HS https://t.co/inlaiYESGM
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 6, 2022
Shutcho fine ass up and let me live my lie https://t.co/gj4JCqryY7
— ً (@10OnTheFace) February 6, 2022