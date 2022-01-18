Chlöe Bailey Dismisses Gunna Dating Rumours, Says Her ‘Love Life Is Music’

Chlöe Bailey has refused to entertain conversation that attempt to take the attention away from her music: the Gunna dating rumour.

The singer denied speculations that she is in a relationship with rapper Gunna, saying she considers him to be a “good friend.”

She rather praised their song, “Me & You,” off Gunna’s latest album DS4EVER, on Instagram Live when she decided to talk about her love life. “I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” Chlöe said.

This comes after Gunna couldn’t keep a straight face while talking about her on The Breakfast Club last week. He admitted that he was “kinda shooting my shot a little bit” when he posted a photo on his Stories of Bailey’s mic-lick moment during her performance of “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Meanwhile, watch her:

