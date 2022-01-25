Chlöe Bailey to People Who Have a Problem With Her Body: “I Like How You Can’t Criticize My Singing”

Chlöe Bailey has a reply for people who have a problem with her sensual dancing.

The singer recently put out a social media video of her dancing, and as usual, folks are on the app, dragging her for “sexualizing every damn song.”

“You know you’re being extra, just stop,no one is denying your talent but you just being cringy for why?” said @IdkIdkleave1. And another, @aficionad0__ added: “the intention and melody of the song was MEANT TO BE a lullaby, yes, but the song is ultimately ended up being about sex and making love lmao leave her alone.”

Well, she has replied them: “i like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find,” she said, adding, “that’s a compliment.”

