Chloe Bailey Slams Critics After ‘Have Mercy’ Goes Platinum

Chloe Bailey is slamming critics of her music and how she goes about doing it.

Following news that her song, ‘Have Mercy’ has gone platinum, the singer and actress took to Twitter to shade folks who have had one or two things to say.

Chloe pointed that these folks can’t decide which is which because first, the narrative was that she couldn’t sing, after that, it was folks urging her to go back to singing.

Bailey added that when she first teased her song, ‘Have Mercy’, most people hated it but now, it has gone platinum.

🤣 1st it’s i can’t sing, now it’s i need to go back to singing. you can’t please everybody so do what makes you happy. when i 1st teased have mercy most hated it and it just platinum so oh well — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 10, 2022

