Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chloe Bailey Slams Critics After ‘Have Mercy’ Goes Platinum

Chloe Bailey is slamming critics of her music and how she goes about doing it.

Following news that her song, ‘Have Mercy’ has gone platinum, the singer and actress took to Twitter to shade folks who have had one or two things to say.

Chloe pointed that these folks can’t decide which is which because first, the narrative was that she couldn’t sing, after that, it was folks urging her to go back to singing.

Bailey added that when she first teased her song, ‘Have Mercy’, most people hated it but now, it has gone platinum.

 

