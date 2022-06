Chloe Bailey did not come to play on that BET stage as she ate her performance without leaving any crumbs.

The singer who thrilled the crowd with her hot single, ‘Surprise,” received high praise from attendees and of course her boss and mentor, Beyoncé.

Following her energetic performance, Beyonce sent her a beautiful floral arrangement alongside a cute note which Chlöe posted up on her Instagram stories.

