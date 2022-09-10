Chlöe Bailey Celebrates Sister Hailey’s “The Little Mermaid” Trailer With Emotional Posts

Chlöe Bailey is so proud of her sister Hailey.
Yesterday, Disney teased the first trailer of the much-anticipated live-action reimagination of The Little Mermaid featuring Hailey Bailey as Ariel.
The teaser stirred heartwarming reactions, with Chlöe letting the world know that the new Ariel is her sister and she is so proud of her.
“Guys i’m gonna cry,” she wrote, adding, “that’s my mfn sister. YUP..”
See her posts:
MY BABYYYYY AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH 🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️ https://t.co/2HvFOyOCvK
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 9, 2022
guys i’m gonna cry
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 9, 2022
that’s my mfn sister. YUP.
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 10, 2022