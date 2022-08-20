Chioma Rowland’s Alleged Ex-Lover King Carter Issues Disclaimer

Kelvin Adeshina Akinjola aka King Carter has issued a disclaimer regarding any affiliation to Chioma Rowland.

The Dubai-based businessman who is alleged to be the ex-Lover of the chef and mother of one, took to his Instagram stories to write a PSA regarding the status of his relationship with her.

King Carter noted that folks should stop associating him with a thing of the past as he is no longer affiliated with Chioma Rowland. He also warned bloggers to quit referring to him as in-law as he is no one’s in-law.

