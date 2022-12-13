Chioma Akpotha Toots Her Own Horn Over VIP Treatment in Saudi Arabia

Chioma Akpotha wants folks to know that she’s a very important personality in the world of film.

The actress who is currently away in Saudi Arabia for the Red Sea Film Festival, took to her Instagram page to show off the VIP treatment she’s receiving.

In a video she posted in her Instagram page on Monday, December 12, the actress decided to toot her own horn after she was picked up my a monster truck to her next destination.

Akpotha stated that folks should quit looking at her like she’s not a big deal when she gets back home to Nigeria.

