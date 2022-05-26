Chinonso Fidelis Egemba Reveals Motivations and Why He Chose to Become “Aproko Doctor”

Chinonso Fidelis Egemba, also known as Aproko Doctor, continues to wax stronger and people are happy with how far he has come, despite the unkind criticisms he has faced.

The medical doctor chose a different path for himself after graduating from university – rather than practice medicine like his peers, he became a professional who doles out medical advice to people on social media, a different kind of practice that has earned him fame.

He calls himself “Aproko Doctor,” which loosely translates to “nosy doctor.”

And in this profile by Bellanaija, he spoke about his motivations and more.

About why the criticisms he has faced, he said: “I was called the ‘Google Doctor’ by my colleagues. Some said I’m the doctor who ‘wastes his time.’ Others criticized me for not using medical jargon in my messages. But that was deliberate. I wanted my messages to be very simple and understood by anyone.”

About why he chose this path, he said: “Nigeria has the worst health indices globally, and part of that is caused by unhealthy habits linked to lifestyle and knowledge. So I vowed to devote my life to increasing the knowledge of Nigerians and Africans about their health. By doing this, I could increase the general health outcome for Nigerians.”

And about what his peers think of him today, he said: “They see what I saw in the beginning, which is that the more people hear, the better health decisions they make.”

About the sacrifices he has had to make, he said: “When I started, I worked in three hospitals across Lagos while creating content for social media. I was stressed, living out of my backpack, and was hypertensive.”

And the trends he has inspired, he said: “(Hashtag) DrinkWater started as a personal mantra because I was surviving on soft drinks then, which didn’t help my health. I started hydrating and exercising, and it paid off. So, when I say or tweet (hashtag) DrinkWater or (hashtag) EataFruit, it’s from personal experience.”

