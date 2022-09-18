Chinese man stabs 22-yr-old Nigerian lover to death in Kano

A 22-year-old lady, Ummakulsum Sani Buhari, has been allegedly stabbed to death by her Chinese lover, Geng Quanrong, at Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano.

The incident took place at about 10 pm on Friday after the Chinese man came to see the lady at her parent’s residence located adjacent to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) office.

The spokesman of the Kano Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

“On 16/09/2022 at about 2200hrs, a report was received from Janbulo Quarters Kano that, one Geng Quanrong, ‘m’, 47 years old, of Nassarawa GRA Quarters Kano, a Chinese national, went to the residence of his girlfriend, one Ummukulsum Sani, ‘f’, 22 years old, had a misunderstanding with her, as a result, he attacked her with a sharp knife inflicting deep cut on her neck and some other parts of her body,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, FDC mobilised a team of policemen led by SP Ibrahim Hamma, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Dorayi Babba Division to the scene.

“The victim was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where a medical doctor confirmed her dead. The suspect was immediately arrested.”

He quoted the commissioner to have “directed that case had been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section for discreet investigation”.

