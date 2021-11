Despite its many cons Chinedu Ikedieze has found another use for social media.

The actor took to his Instagram page to ask why folks still have to deal with high blood pressure seeing as social media is there to cure the ailment.

He shared that,

“I still wonder why people Still de get high BP in this era! Just come to social media and read comments…trust me you’ll get better without any medication. Abeg who will be our financial secretary?”

