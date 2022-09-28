Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
China’s Xi reemerges amid coup rumours

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a visit to an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to state television, in his first public appearance since returning to China from an official trip to Central Asia in mid-September – dispelling rumours that he was under house arrest.

Xi has been absent from the public eye since he returned to China from a summit in Uzbekistan, driving speculations of military coups in Beijing.

Despite a moribund economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and rare public protests, as well as rising frictions with the West and tensions over Taiwan, Xi is positioned to secure a third term in power.

Xi has steadily consolidated power and eliminated space for dissent and opposition since becoming party general secretary a decade ago.

The 69-year-old leader’s likely ascendancy to a third five-year term, and possibly more, was set in 2018 when he eliminated the limit of two terms for the presidency.

