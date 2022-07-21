China uses tanks to stop people getting their own money from banks [Video]

A video showing tanks on the streets in China, that are out to protect the banks has left internet users shocked.

It is understood that this is because the Henan branch of the Bank of China is declaring that people’s savings in their branch are now ‘investment products’ and can’t be withdrawn.

The clip from Henan shows a long queue of tanks preventing locals from reaching the bank branch.

As the camera pans, the tank queue is seen covering the entire block.

The locals look agitated but are forced to wait because of the presence of the armoured vehicles at the bank’s entrance and I the streets.

Watch video below:

https://youtu.be/0R6Pcyvdyv8

