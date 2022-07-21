Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

China uses tanks to stop people getting their own money from banks [Video]

A video showing tanks on the streets in China, that are out to protect the banks has left internet users shocked.

It is understood that this is because the Henan branch of the Bank of China is declaring that people’s savings in their branch are now ‘investment products’ and can’t be withdrawn.

The clip from Henan shows a long queue of tanks preventing locals from reaching the bank branch.

As the camera pans, the tank queue is seen covering the entire block.

The locals look agitated but are forced to wait because of the presence of the armoured vehicles at the bank’s entrance and I the streets.

Watch video below:

https://youtu.be/0R6Pcyvdyv8

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: