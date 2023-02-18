China billionaire bank, Bao Fan, declared missing

One of China’s most high-profile billionaire bankers has gone missing, his company has reported.

Bao Fan, the chief executive of China Renaissance Holdings, had not been able to be reached in recent days, the firm said in a market update on Thursday.

Mr Bao is a leading deal broker in China whose clients include top tech companies Didi and Meituan.

His firm’s announcement has renewed concerns of a potential Beijing crackdown on finance and tech figures.

Shares in the investment firm plunged on Friday, after it told shareholders it had “been unable to contact Mr Bao Fan”.

The board added it was not aware of “any information that indicates that Mr Bao’s unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations of the group”.

The company did not specify how long Mr Bao had been missing. Chinese business newswire Caixin cited sources saying staff had not been able to contact him for two days.

The business wire also reported the firm’s president, Cong Lin, had been taken by authorities last September over his previous work at the state-owned ICBC bank.

China Renaissance appears to not have commented on Mr Cong’s situation. He is no longer listed as an executive on the company’s site or in its most recent interim report.

The disappearance of Mr Bao – one of China’s leading tech investors – has again evoked a history of Chinese executives suddenly vanishing for periods of time with no explanation.

At least half a dozen billionaires in the past few years have disappeared for periods after reported run-ins with the Communist Party, according to Forbes Magazine.

