China bans players with tattoos

The General Administration of Sports of China has banned footballers with tattoos from playing for the national team.

This was contained in a series of guidelines published by the football administration which automatically stops any member of the national team from getting new tattoos, as per Marca.

However, this is not the first time that tattoos have caused controversy in the Asian country’s football after their national team stars were reportedly banned from displaying them back in 2018.

The directive aims to urge footballers to set “positive examples for society”, also advising those who have already tattooed themselves to get rid of them immediately.

China will not make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and have not qualified for the world show piece since the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan.

