Chimaroke makes history by being nominated for APC, PDP Presidential Councils

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the lawmaker representing the Enugu East Senatorial District Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has appeared in campaign councils of two different political parties.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had included the former Enugu State Governor in its presidential campaign list to mobilize voters for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from the South-East.

The lawmaker who was elected under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is number 350 in the recently released APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, list.

The development had triggered reactions from party stakeholders who concluded that the inclusion of the former governor could be an error.

But in a statement on Monday in Abuja, the Director Media and Publicity of the council, Bayo Onanuga said the inclusion of Chimaroke in the 422-man council was deliberate.

Interestingly, Nnamani also made the list of the 600-member campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He was listed number 69 in the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s campaign council inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja.

The move by the two major parties to include Senator Nnamani in their campaign councils may not be unconnected to the lawmaker’s influence in Enugu State.

