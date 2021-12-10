Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Tells How Trolls Mocked Over Following Her Parents Death

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has spoken up against about the vitriol she faced because of her gender-critical views and how people trolled her following her parents’ death.

Recall that her father, James Nwoye Adichie, died from complications of kidney failure last year, while her mother Grace Ifeoma Adichie also died unexpectedly in March 2021.

Speaking with the BBC, Adichie said she wrote her famous essay this year after being attacked online and trolled over losing both her parents.

“I think the one thing that really tipped me over, and in some ways to write this essay, was having my nephew call me and tell me there were people on social media who saying that my parents had died and it was good for me and it was punishment because I had refused to say that trans women are women,” she said.

She continued, “Being truly myself is important to me, authenticity is important to me. Obviously there are consequences to refusing to perform, as a person living in this world, and I’m willing to take on those consequences. We now live in a world where there’s just so much quickness to think the worst of someone and to put the worst possible spin on what somebody has said.”

“These moral judgments that stick and the next thing is, that person needs to lose their job, that person needs to be fired from everything. And I cannot help but think, where is this going to end?” she added.

She noted that social media users had attacked her over her refusal to say that transwomen are women: “I just found that…I just found it so inhumane,” she said, adding, that she “never understood’ why transwomen found being called transwomen ‘offensive’.”

Adichie continued: “On the one hand, we say that we want to be inclusive and the premise of inclusivity is that there are differences between us. Why then are we so unwilling to say there are differences between us? So I’m, of course, deeply, and have always been in fact deeply supportive of difference in general.”

“And so when it comes to transgender people, I am for example deeply supportive of gender affirming care. If there are countries in which transpeople want to transition and are being deprived of healthcare, I think that is immoral. But to then say that transwomen and women have the same experiences, just doesn’t make sense because I think in some ways as well, it’s denying the transness of transpeople,” she said, “Fundamentally, this is about language orthodoxy. If I think that language orthodoxy has a problem, I will not participate in it. But I don’t think it means that refusing to participate means that as I have been told, I want people dead? The whole thing is absurd.”

You can watch her interview BBC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...