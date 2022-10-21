Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie praises #EndSARs film ‘Awaiting Trial’

Globally acclaimed author and speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has praised the viral film, ‘Awaiting Trial.’

Speaking to her 1.5 million followers on Instagram days after receiving the highest Harvard W.E.B Du Bois Medal, the highest honour given by Harvard in the field of African and African American Studies, she said:

“Chude Jideonwo has made a film that is important, necessary and deeply moving. We know the rot is deep, we know the soul of Nigeria is at stake, and yet to see it so starkly presented, to hear from families destroyed by an inhumane and incompetent Nigerian state, feels newly devastating. We need change. We need humanity. We need real justice.”

The film is directed by Chude Jideonwo and has been released exclusively online for just five days. It has already gathered 45,000 organic views in 2 days.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...