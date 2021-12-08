Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes BBC 100 Most Inspiring Women of 2021 List

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has made the BBC list of 100 Most Inspiring Women for the year 2021.

BBC writes that the list acknowledges women who are “playing their part to reinvent our society, our culture and our world.”

Other women who made this prestigious list include Malala Yousafzai, Vera Wang, Halima Aden, Oluyemi Adetiba-Orija, and many others.

About Adichie, the publication said: “An acclaimed Nigerian author and feminist icon whose work has been translated into more than 30 languages. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie moved to the US at the age of 19 to pursue a degree in communication and political science. Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus, published in 2003, won a Commonwealth Writers’ prize and in 2013 her novel Americanah was named one of The New York Times’s top 10 books. Adichie’s landmark TED Talk in 2012, We Should All Be Feminists, started a worldwide conversation about feminism and was published as a book in 2014. She recently wrote Notes on Grief (2021), a very personal tribute to her father after his sudden death.”

See the full list here.

