Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has added yet another Laurel to her ever growing list of accomplishments.

The famed writer has just been conferred with a chieftaincy title in her hometown of Abba, Anambra State

Chimamanda Adichie was honoured with the title, Odeluwa, the writer of global acclaim.

A video of the famed novelist dancing during her installation ceremony has hot the internet and since gone viral.

