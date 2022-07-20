Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chimamanda Adichie Says She Can’t Wait to Call Peter Obi President in Birthday Message

Chimamanda Adichie is riding the ‘Obidient’ train and is making no secret of it.

The author extolled the many virtues of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on his 61st birthday.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page and Instagram on Tuesday, July 18, Chimamanda recounted her family’s relationship with the presidential aspirant.

Posting a photo of herself and Peter Obi together, she went on to talk about how she couldn’t wait to be able to call him her president.

Adichie said, “Happy Birthday to Peter Obi, my dearest Big Bro:

“I will never forget your kindness to my beloved parents. Thank you for the respect you showed them, for your many visits to Abba, where you gave to Daddy and Mummy the most precious gifts: your time and your attention.

“You are a good man. You are loved. You are appreciated.

“Mummy called you her ‘first son,’ my siblings and I call you our ‘big bro,’ and I cannot wait to call you ‘My President.’

“I cannot wait for February 25, 2023, when I, with personal pride in you and with hope for what Nigeria can become, will cast my vote for you and your running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

 

