Chimamanda Adichie has scored a campaign deal with none other than French luxury fashion house, Dior.

The celebrated Nigerian writer has been tapped for the brand’s latest handbag campaign, tagged the Dior Lady 9522 by creative head, Maria Grazia Chiuri

Chimamanda features in the first chapter of the campaign alongside other outstanding women from the realms of fashion, film, literature, sports, music and art.

Check out the campaign ad below.

