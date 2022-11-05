Saturday, November 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chimamanda Adichie Confesses to Never Thinking She Would Advocate for Feminism

Chimamanda Adichie is one of the leading female voices, advocating for feminism in Nigeria and beyond but she never thought she would turn out to be that.

The award-winning Nigerian writer, revealed on Friday that she never expected she would become a feminist advocate.

Adichie, the keynote speaker at the 21st WIMBIZ Annual Conference, said feminism was never in her plans, adding that her motivation purely emanated from how women were oppressed in the society.

Adichie further decried the pressure society imposes on women who marry late, don’t have children, or leave an abusive marriage.

