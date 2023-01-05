Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.

The popular Nigerian novelist disclosed this via her Facebook page on Wednesday, January 4, as she shared more shots from her installation ceremony.

Chimamanda posted a video of the moment the monarch of her hometown, Igwe L.N. Ezeh, performed the rites making her a ‘titled’ woman.

Adichie was honoured with the title of ‘Odeluwa'(She Who Writes For The World) on Friday.

She said, “I am so grateful to my people of Abba in Anambra State for their warmth and love, for their enthusiastic support. And to Igwe L.N. Ezeh, who has always valued education, for giving me the title of ‘Odeluwa’ — ‘the one who writes for the world.’ (My father received the title of ‘Odelora’ — ‘the one who writes for the community’ and the symbolism means very much to me.)

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow.”

The new ‘Odeluwa’ added, “Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.”

