Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

Celebrity

Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.

The popular Nigerian novelist disclosed this via her Facebook page on Wednesday, January 4, as she shared more shots from her installation ceremony.

Chimamanda posted a video of the moment the monarch of her hometown, Igwe L.N. Ezeh, performed the rites making her a ‘titled’ woman.

Adichie was honoured with the title of ‘Odeluwa'(She Who Writes For The World) on Friday.

She said, “I am so grateful to my people of Abba in Anambra State for their warmth and love, for their enthusiastic support. And to Igwe L.N. Ezeh, who has always valued education, for giving me the title of ‘Odeluwa’ — ‘the one who writes for the world.’ (My father received the title of ‘Odelora’ — ‘the one who writes for the community’ and the symbolism means very much to me.)

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow.”

The new ‘Odeluwa’ added, “Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.”

Latest

Lifestyle

OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

0
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
Celebrity

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

0
Khloé Kardashian isn't going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.
Celebrity

BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

0
It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.
Movies

Kemi Adetiba Promises A Wild Ride for King of Boys 3

0
For fans of the King of Boys (KOB) franchise, who care eagerly waiting for the next installment, Kemi Adetiba has promised it will be worth it. 

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

0
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
Celebrity

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

0
Khloé Kardashian isn't going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.
Celebrity

BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

0
It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.
Movies

Kemi Adetiba Promises A Wild Ride for King of Boys 3

0
For fans of the King of Boys (KOB) franchise, who care eagerly waiting for the next installment, Kemi Adetiba has promised it will be worth it. 
News

Last surviving Apollo 7 Astronaut Walter Cunningham dies at 90

0
Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
Read more

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Khloé Kardashian isn't going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.
Read more

BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: