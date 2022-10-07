Chimamanda Adichie Awarded Harvard’s Highest Honour, W.EB Du Bois Medal

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been awarded the highest honour of Harvard university, the W. E. B. Du Bois Medal.

The celebrated author received the medal at a ceremony on Thursday, October 7.

The W. E. B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard’s highest honour in the field of African and African American studies. It is awarded to individuals in the United States and across the globe in recognition of their contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind.

Other recipients include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Laverne Cox, Agnes Guns, Raymond J McGuire, Deval Patrick and Betye Saar.

Dubois was the first African-American to earn a Harvard PhD, in 1895. Past recipients of the medal have included scholars, artists, writers, journalists, philanthropists, and public servants.

