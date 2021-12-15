Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Chimamanda Adiche Shares Stunning Photos, Says They Were Rejected by Magazine for Being Too Glamorous

Chimamanda Adiche gifted her teeming Instagram followers stunning photos of herself on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The writer revealed the pictures were supposed to be a cover for an international magazine bit didn’t make it.

Chimamanda revealed that the magazine has rejected the photos as they didn’t want her looking too glamorous.

“What does one do with rejected photos but show them anyway, primarily for the vanity-boosting benefits of such an act, but also to celebrate and thank these talented people in Lagos,” she said as she listed the team that worked on the shoot.

