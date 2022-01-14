Children’s Song, Baby Shark Becomes First Video to Cross 10 Billion Views on YouTube

Baby Shark has made YouTube history by becoming the world’s first ever video to garner over 10 billion views on the app.

The popular sing and dance children hit video from South Korea is followed rather slowly by “Despacito,” the mega hit music video from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The song has garnered 7.7 billion views on YouTube.⠀

The “Baby Shark” song was first released in June 2016 with its catchy lyrics, “Baby Shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo.” In November 2020, the song gained a #GuinnessWorldRecord title as the most-viewed video with 7 billion views!

