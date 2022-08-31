Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo Joins FX

Chika Chukudebelu Igwilo has now joined FX as part of its development team.

THR is reporting that the former HBO Max executive is now with the Disney-owned outlet as senior vp development, where she will “report to presidents of original programming Gina Balian and Nick Grad in her new role and guide potential series projects through the development process.”

Speaking about her appointment, Grad and Balian said in a statement:

“Chika is an extraordinarily talented creative executive with a proven track record of discovering and nurturing talent and guiding projects to success in an incredibly competitive environment. We are honored to add such a gifted creative executive to our development team, building on the strength of the team to continue FX’s tradition of fearless storytelling.”

And speakign about her appointment, Chukudebelu Igwilo said:

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role at FX, which has created one of the boldest brands in TV and one devoted to supporting their artists’ highest ambitions. I am excited to work with John Landgraf, Eric Schrier, Gina Balian and Nick Grad to carry that tradition forward with this amazing creative team.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...