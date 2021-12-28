Chigul Needs Answers to a Question About Sex, Partners and Friends

Chigul is seeking help on the timeline as she needs clarification on the subject of sex, partners and friends.

The actress, mimic and comedian shared an Instagram post on Monday, December 27 where she posed a question to her followers.

Chigul asked folks if they would like to know if their friend has slept with their partner in the past ana why. She wrote;

“Uwanileeee….. This kweshion is for mens and womens…. Would you want to know if your friend has slept with your significant other? Why though????”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...