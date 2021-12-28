Tuesday, December 28, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Chigul Needs Answers to a Question About Sex, Partners and Friends

Chigul is seeking help on the timeline as she needs clarification on the subject of sex, partners and friends.

The actress, mimic and comedian shared an Instagram post on Monday, December 27 where she posed a question to her followers.

Chigul asked folks if they would like to know if their friend has slept with their partner in the past ana why. She wrote;

“Uwanileeee….. This kweshion is for mens and womens…. Would you want to know if your friend has slept with your significant other? Why though????”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: