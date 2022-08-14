Chibok Schoolgirl, 3 others rescued by Troops

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, operating in the North-East region, have rescued another Chibok girl and three others, abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State over eight years ago.

Boko Haram Jihadists had in April 2014 kidnapped 276 female students mostly Christians aged from 16 to 18 from the Government Girls Secondary School in the town of Chibok in Borno State.

Aisha Grema, the Chibok girl, was received by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).

NAOWA President, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued abducted Chibok, a statement by the group said.

“Aisha was rescued yesterday, 12 August 2022 with her four (4) years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) at Bama Local Government Area (LGA) while the three other girls were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu LGA of Borno State,” the statement said.

