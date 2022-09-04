Chevelle Franklyn Returns With “Testify”

Chevelle Franklyn joins incredible lineup of artists for Gospel Heritage, the brilliant new project from Platoon, celebrating Gospel Heritage Month this September.

The playlist features brand new music from: Sinach, Tim Godfrey, Bishop John Francis, Becca Folkes, Sarah Teibo, Volney Morgan, Lurine Cato, Juanita Francis, Sharyn and Isaiah Raymond.

The “No Foreign God” singer offers Testify, a Gospel Reggae, praise & worship song that she’s performed all around the world but never recorded! With such demand for the song to be made available on streaming platforms, its finally here!

Chevelle says, “Testify expresses Faith in God while waiting for the miracle. God is a God of timing, just when you think it’s over, He will turn it in your favour. That testimony you’ve been waiting for you will see it. “

