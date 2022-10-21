Chess: Niemann sues Carlsen for $100m over cheating claims

US chess grandmaster Hans Niemann is suing rival Magnus Carlsen for at least $100m after the Norwegian world champion accused him of cheating.

In an ongoing scandal that has rocked the chess world, Niemann is also suing website Chess.com, which published a report saying he had probably cheated in more than 100 online games.

Niemann says the defendants colluded to destroy his reputation and livelihood.

Lawyers for Chess.com say there is “no merit” in Niemann’s allegations, BBC reports.

In his filing, Niemann, 19, accuses Carlsen of launching a smear campaign against him in collaboration with Carlsen’s online chess company Play Magnus, and Chess.com, which has agreed to buy Play Magnus.

He is seeking compensation “to recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career, and life by egregiously defaming him and unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life”, the lawsuit said.

Lawyers for Chess.com dismissed the allegations, and said the company looked “forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players”.

Niemann is also suing grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura for repeating the accusations while streaming video content on Chess.com.

Carlsen is considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time, but lost to Niemann in an in-person game in September.

The 31-year-old accused Niemann of cheating, and suggested his rise to prominence in the chess world had been too rapid to be believable.

But Niemann said Carlsen was just unable to cope with defeat, and wanted to ruin the teenage player’s reputation and ensure Niemann would not beat him again.

Neither Carlsen nor Chess.com produced concrete evidence for their cheating accusations.

