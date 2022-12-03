Cher Talks About Relationship With Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: ‘On Paper It’s Kind of Ridiculous’

Cher has shared exciting details of her relationship with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The legend spoke about this during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, where she shared what attracts her to the rapper. And this comes after they were romantically linked earlier this month.

“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher said of their relationship. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

She continued to praise him, saying, “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Listen to her:

