Cher, 76, Sparks Romance Rumours with Amber Rose’s Baby Daddy, AE, 36

Cher and Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Alexander “AE” Edwards have the internet in a chokehold after they were photographed out in town, together.

The iconic singer and music producer sparked romance rumours on Wednesday, November 2, when the two were spotted together looking cozy as they entered celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Cher, 76, and AE, 36, wore matching black outfits while holding each other’s hands pretty tight. The two were pictured all smiles in several photos but another snap taken by Backgrid also showed AE, kissing the “I Got You Babe” singer’s hand in the car!

For many netizens, this is an unexpected link up and it looks like Madonna isn’t the only one who likes her men young.

