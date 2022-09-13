Chelsea’s Graham Potter among best-paid coaches [Full List]

New Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, is among the top highest-paid managers in the English Premier League, EPL.

Potter was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager last week after Chelsea’s co-owner reached an agreement with Brighton.

The Englishman replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked last Wednesday after Chelsea’s Champions League 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

However, according to Daily Star, Potter is now the fourth highest-paid manager in the English top-flight league at £10m a year.

Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola (£19m a year), Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (£16m a year) and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte (£15m a year) are ahead of Potter in the list.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers has a salary of £10m, as much as Potter, while Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag is on £9m a year.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is on £8.3m a year, Ralph Hasenhuttl is on £6m a year, while Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and David Moyes all earn £5m a year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...