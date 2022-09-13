Tuesday, September 13, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Chelsea’s Graham Potter among best-paid coaches [Full List]

New Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, is among the top highest-paid managers in the English Premier League, EPL.

Potter was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager last week after Chelsea’s co-owner reached an agreement with Brighton.

The Englishman replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked last Wednesday after Chelsea’s Champions League 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

However, according to Daily Star, Potter is now the fourth highest-paid manager in the English top-flight league at £10m a year.

Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola (£19m a year), Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp (£16m a year) and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte (£15m a year) are ahead of Potter in the list.

Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers has a salary of £10m, as much as Potter, while Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag is on £9m a year.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is on £8.3m a year, Ralph Hasenhuttl is on £6m a year, while Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and David Moyes all earn £5m a year.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: