Chelsea sign Madueke from PSV

Sports

Premier League giants Chelsea have announced the signing of England-born Nigerian forward Noni Madueke from Eredivisie giants PSV.

The Blues confirmed Madueke signing in a statement released on Friday.

“The England youth international – one of the most exciting young talents across Europe – has penned a seven-and-a-half-year contract, with a club option to extend for a further year, to seal his move from the Eredivisie high-flyers.

“Madueke, a left-footed right winger, becomes our second addition of the week as he follows Mykhailo Mudryk through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

“The 20-year-old midfielder was born in Barnet and came through the ranks at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur before leaving England to move to the Netherlands and sign for PSV.

“Madueke broke into the PSV senior side in 2019, before becoming a regular the season after, netting an impressive seven goals in 24 league appearances.

“He was handed the No.10 shirt for the following campaign as he became a key member of the PSV side, providing six goal involvements in 18 outings, and has now opted to take up a new challenge with Chelsea in the Premier League.

“Chelsea would like to thank PSV for their cooperation in enabling Noni to take up this new opportunity.”

It is not yet clear if Madueke will be eligible to make his debut against Liverpool this weekend.

