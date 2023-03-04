Search
Emmanuel Offor
Chelsea record rare win, Arsenal fightback to beat Bournemouth

Welsey Fofana scored his first Premier League goal for Chelsea as the Blues beat Leeds 1-0 to ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Graham Potter.

After a run of just one win in their past 15 games, there was a sense that three points were a must for Potter, despite insisting he retained the support of the club’s owners before the game.

The Blues made a blistering start and could have been 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Kai Havertz was one-on-one with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, while Joao Felix smashed a shot from distance against the crossbar before Ben Chilwell prodded wide from an excellent position.

After that there was a growing sense of deja vu around Stamford Bridge as Chelsea faded while Leeds grew into the game, with Jack Harrison sending a free-kick over the bar before the break.

But Fofana ended Chelsea’s run of 396 minutes without a goal when he rose to head home from a corner early in the second half.

Leeds upped the pressure in the closing stages as the hosts dropped deep to try and hold on for a precious win, making for a nervous finale to the game for the home fans, but they held on to secure their second win this year.

Chelsea remain 10th despite the win while Leeds are 17th and only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal showed the stuff of champions by coming from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at a rocking Emirates.

Thomas Partey, Ben White and Reece Nelson scored in the second half to cancel out strikes from Jeff Billing and Sensei and restore the Gunners’ five-point lead over Manchester City, who ran out 2-0 winners over Newcastle United earlier in the day.

