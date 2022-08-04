Chelsea in shock bid for Aubameyang

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona in a bid to sign former Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling but Thomas Tuchel is eager to add another forward to his ranks following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan.

Having only joined in February, Aubameyang wants to stay at Barcelona but he is a player they would be willing to move on to raise funds to register their new signings.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea identified Aubameyang as a potential new striker and contacted Barcelona to begin negotiations.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held talks with Barcelona chiefs earlier this summer over potential transfers.

Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time at Dortmund and Chelsea could try to use that to their advantage.

Boehly will also push to get a deal confirmed as he is eager to deliver everything Tuchel wants – including a left back, right back, centre back, midfielder and forward.

Chelsea’s decision to turn to Aubameyang came after Boehly missed out on signing Robert Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich striker decided to join Barcelona in a £42.5million deal instead of linking up with Tuchel’s side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...