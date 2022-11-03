Chelsea hit Champions League milestone, Man City, PSG win

Chelsea rounded off their Group E Champions League campaign on a winning after edging Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues hit a milestone as they recorded their 100th win in the Champions League and finished as group winners while AC Milan occupied second spot.

Denis Zakaria, who joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus, marked his debut for the Blues with a goal.

However, Graham Potter side suffered a blow as Ben Chilwell suffered what appears to be an hamstring injury.

The London club made the worst possible start as they fell behind in the sixth minute when the Blues defence reacted poorly to a cross and Bruno Petkovic was able to head in from close range.

Chelsea initially struggled to create much in response but a well-worked move brought them their equaliser on 18 minutes, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang backheeled the ball to Raheem Sterling inside the box and he kept his cool to slot in.

Zakaria then marked a dream debut as he drove in a low shot midway through the first half that squeezed over the line despite a defender’s attempt to clear to make it 2-1 on 30 minutes.

This came close to being the perfect night for Chelsea but there was late concern as, deep in stoppage time, Chilwell fell to the floor after clutching his hamstring.

In Group G, Manchester City secured their fourth win with a 3-1 home victory against Sevilla to cement top spot.

And in Group H Paris Saint-Germain beat Juventus, who will feature in the Europa League, 2-1 in Italy.

