Chelsea Handler Gives Health Status Update, Says She’s Feeling Pretty Good

Chelsea Handler is feeling a lot better after she was hospitalised last week and had to cancel dates on her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.

The comedian gave fans a status update via her Instagram stories on Sunday, February 6.

Chelsea joked that she took her Frist shower in a few days and also managed to wash her hair and is feeling pretty good at the moment.

She thanked all her doctors and nurses who have been taking care of her while at the hospital in Virginia while promising her fans that she will be back soon.

