Chelsea: Govt approves Boehly’s takeover bid

The UK government has approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

The West-London club was put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin in the aftermath of the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Premier League said the consortium had passed its owners’ and directors’ test.

Chelsea have been operating under a special government licence which expires on 31 May.

The two-time European champions can now plan fully for next season without the burden of financial restrictions.

