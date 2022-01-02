Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool

Chelsea came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Covid-hit Liverpool in a rip-roaring Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge Sunday.

The shared points did little for either side’s hopes of chasing down leaders Manchester City, who now sit 10-points clear atop the log.

Liverpool stormed into a two-goal lead as Sadio Mane capitalised on Trevoh Chalobah’s error to round Edouard Mendy before Mohamed Salah coolly tucked home his 16th Premier League goal of the season.

Chelsea made light of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to drop striker Romelu Lukaku as Mateo Kovacic volleyed in off the post from 20 yards and Christian Pulisic, who had fluffed a golden chance early on, lashed N’Golo Kante’s pass beyond stand-in goalie Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds, without manager Jurgen Klopp, keeper Alisson, defender Joel Matip and forward Roberto Firmino because of Covid isolation, had the better second-half chances to win it but Mendy foiled Salah’s 35-yard chip and a Mane strike, while Kelleher saved superbly from Pulisic at the other end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...