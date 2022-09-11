Chelsea Clinton Reveals She Used to be Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton got candid about how her relationship with Ivanka Trump went awry.

Speaking during the latest epispde of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea talked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families.

Chelsea admitted to speaking with Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation. When Andy Cohen pressed her about her and Ivanka’s relationship, asking, “Were you guys, like, real good buddies?” Chelsea replied:

“I would say we were friends. I mean, she’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, um but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.”

Watch the moment:

Chelsea Clinton describes how she used to be friends with Ivanka Trump until “she went to the dark side”. pic.twitter.com/taBDyAh7Jc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 9, 2022

