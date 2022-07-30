Check your bank balance, we paid for Lewandowski – Barca slams Bayern

Spanish giants Barcelona have hit back at Bayern Munich over questions from Julian Nagelsmann surrounding the Catalan giants spending this summer.

Nagelsmann, the 35-year-old Bayern Munich manager, had previously said he was startled by Barcelona’s summer transfer spree in the midst of their financial crisis.

He wondered how Barcelona has been able to sign high-profile players and also keep their top stars despite their lack of funds.

Bayern Munich’s stop striker and goal machine, Robert Lewandowski was one of the high-profile stars lured to Camp Nou by Barcelona this summer.

And responding to Nagelsmann’s comment, Barcelona President, Joan Laporta, told reporters, “Comments from Germany? I would tell them to look at their checking account, that important money has come in because of [Robert] Lewandowski. What they do is distort reality.

“They have not calibrated the strength of Barca. To those who are surprised, I say that we are very awake.

“We are back on the market. The weight, strength and value of an entity with more than 122 years of history is a lot.

“Let them be calm; they can still surprise you much more.”

